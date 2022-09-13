Submit a Tip
Family offers reward to help find missing, endangered Florence County woman

Sylvia Brooks
Sylvia Brooks(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A family is offering a reward for any information that could help them find a loved one who hasn’t been seen in nearly three months.

Sylvia Brooks, 63, of Effingham disappeared from her home on Cherry Grove Road during the early morning hours of June 19.

Authorities believe she left home on foot.

They said that she suffers from a number of health concerns, which include diabetes, autism and hypertension. Investigators believe she is endangered.

Her family is offering a $2,000 for information that will lead to her location.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 395.

