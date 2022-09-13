Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School Board held a discussion about the progress of two new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area.

“You may recall, the Board approved funds in the current short-term building plan, to create designs in the site development of the new elementary schools,” said Joe Burch, planning department coordinator.

The multi-million dollar project has been in the works since June 2021, and since then a special panel was created to oversee the selection of an architectural firm.

“I will say the intent will be, funding permitted, to build them both simultaneously,” said Burch.

One of the new schools will be constructed next to the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, and the other will be off Highway 31 and Robert McNair Boulevard.

“We are seeing tremendous amounts of students in the Carolina Forest area, in fact over 20% of our student population lives in Carolina Forest,” said Lisa Bourcier, district spokesperson.

The district wants to keep the project on track since overcrowding has been an issue for all three of the elementary schools.

“The team selected will design the school, provide plans and all site improvements,” said Burch. “They will also complete all activities in preparation for construction.”

At the next board meeting, members will vote to select an architect for the development. There will also be a discussion on general contractors and where the funding will come from to complete on target.

If all goes as planned, construction on the two new schools will start in early 2024.

