Darlington Co. Sheriff’s Office creates task force to address crimes in Alphabet Hill community following recent shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has created a task force to investigate the recent uptick in crimes in the Alphabet Hill community.

On Tuesday, deputies were called to H Street, just outside of Hartsville, where two homes were hit by bullets.

The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, about 10 years ago, Alphabet Hill was plagued with drugs and gang activity. The sheriff’s office received help from federal authorities and put together an operation that led to numerous arrests on drugs and other violent crimes.

Hudson said that the Alphabet Hill community has remained fairly quiet until recently.

The sheriff’s office has put together a task force of criminal, gang and narcotics investigators to address the recent issues in the community.

“Alphabet Hill is home to a lot of good people. Sheriff James Hudson Jr. and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to making this community a safer place and will make every effort to see that this happens,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

