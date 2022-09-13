Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Darlington Co. Sheriff’s Office creates task force to address crimes in Alphabet Hill community following recent shooting

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has created a task force to investigate the recent uptick in crimes in the Alphabet Hill community.

On Tuesday, deputies were called to H Street, just outside of Hartsville, where two homes were hit by bullets.

The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, about 10 years ago, Alphabet Hill was plagued with drugs and gang activity. The sheriff’s office received help from federal authorities and put together an operation that led to numerous arrests on drugs and other violent crimes.

Hudson said that the Alphabet Hill community has remained fairly quiet until recently.

The sheriff’s office has put together a task force of criminal, gang and narcotics investigators to address the recent issues in the community.

“Alphabet Hill is home to a lot of good people. Sheriff James Hudson Jr. and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to making this community a safer place and will make every effort to see that this happens,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Ring Doorbell footage shows Sessions ringing a stranger's doorbell. His goal was to return a...
Ring doorbell footage captures good Samaritan returning lost wallet to Forestbrook nurse
SurfWorks developers look ahead to present new plans for surf park
SurfWorks developers look to present new plans after securing millions for Myrtle Beach project
Development of two new Horry County schools inches forward
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist requests jury trial
Amber Mullins, Ashley Cline
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
Semori McKnight
Suspect charged in 2020 Timmonsville murder released on bond
.
VIDEO: Dominique Brand Trial - Day 3