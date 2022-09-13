City of Myrtle Beach officially launches emergency alert notification system

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s new emergency safety tool will officially be accessible to the public Wednesday, according to the city.

The emergency alert notification system will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.

In April, the Myrtle Beach City Council authorized the city manager to apply for a grant for the new mass communication system.

The city ended up receiving a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation and selected ReGroup Mass Notification’s technology.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | City of Myrtle Beach receives new emergency mass communication system to help residents, visitors

Myrtle Beach pursues grant for new emergency mass communication system

Signing up with Regroup allows people the opportunity to choose which notifications they wish to receive through text, email and/or phone calls. Those notifications include:

Hurricane and tropical storm updates

Beach and severe weather alerts

Special events

Public health alerts

Public works services (trash, recycling, etc.)

General city information

Public safety alerts

City Emergency Division Manager, Travis Glatki said it will help the city of Myrtle Beach get messages out quickly to keep you safe.

“The big goals for us are obviously hurricanes, tropical storms, severe weather. So, we’ll be able to get the messages out days in advance to make sure we let people know the most up-to-date information as possible,” Glatki said.

Glatki said this system is not only just for Myrtle Beach residents. Visitors can also sign up for alerts during their stay in the Grand Strand to help them make their way around town or know when a specific road is closed off.

“We have a lot of visitors that come into town, they’re here on vacation for seven days, they can sign up for it,” said Glatki. “Then, it’ll automatically stop at the end date that they put in when they sign up for.”

Registration for the emergency alert notifications begins Wednesday, Sept. 14, people can utilize the QR code on the city’s Facebook page or click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.