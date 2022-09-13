Submit a Tip
3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Carolina Forest

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three people are en route to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck in the Carolina Forest area Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Carolina Forest Blvd. and Revolutionary War Way.

Crews were dispatched to the call at 7:46 a.m.

The Horry County Police Department assisted with the call.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Say with WMBF News for updates.

