1 killed in 2-truck crash on Hwy 52, SCHP says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 52 north of Scranton.

According to SCHP, at noon, a 1991 Toyota pickup truck was traveling on West Lee Flowers Road, crossing Hwy. 52. At the same time, a 1988 GMC truck was traveling north on Hwy 52.

The two trucks collided. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. The GMC driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

Several lanes are closed and motorists should avoid the area of Hwy. 52 and West Lee Flowers Road for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

No further information is currently available.

SCHP was assisted by the SCHP MAIT team.

