Work to widen I-95 to eight lanes begins in Lumberton this week

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – For the next four years, drivers along I-95 can expect construction and lane closures as crews work to widen the interstate.

A contractor for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, will widen the interstate to eight lanes between Exit 13, which is the I-74 junction, and just north of mile marker 21.

Starting this week, crews will be testing the soil and evaluating how much subgrade material is needed where temporary pavement will be added. The testing will require overnight lane closures in both directions.

Then starting Sept. 19, crews will be ready to install a concrete barrier in the median between exits 13-17 to create a safe work zone. It will take about a month to complete the barrier, which will require overnight lane closures on I-95 North.

Once the work is done in the northbound lanes, crews will shift their attention to the southbound lanes for the next several months.

Over those months, crews will do the following work during nighttime lane closures:

Add temporary pavement to the median between exits 13-17

Add pavement beyond the existing 10-foot paved shoulder by also filling in what is now a ditch

Relocate utilities near service roads adjacent to the interstate

Work in the southbound lanes will continue into the next year, when crews will be ready to shift the two northbound lanes onto the southbound side in order to widen the road.

The nighttime lane closures will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The closures will also take place during the weekends from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.