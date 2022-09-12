Surfside Beach police K9, officer locate stolen items in connection to car break-ins

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach police team worked tirelessly through the weekend to find two backpacks that contained stolen items from a string of car break-ins.

Three people were arrested Friday and charged with the car break-ins that took place that morning in the south end of town.

K9 Sif and Surfside Beach police Cpl. Pinto found the first backpack Friday afternoon that contained several stolen guns.

Then on Sunday afternoon, the two were able to track down the second backpack which police said had the remaining stolen guns, personal property and drugs.

“These guns and drugs could have been found by children in our community,” the Surfside Beach Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. “Thank you to our citizens who assisted by letting us on their properties this weekend as we searched for these bags.”

The police department also reminded residents to not leave loaded guns or other valuables in their vehicles and to also lock their cars. They said all of the break-ins were unlocked cars.

