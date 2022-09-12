Submit a Tip
Vehicle-utility pole accident knocks out power for hundreds of Santee Cooper customers

Power pole generic
Power pole generic(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 1,000 Santee Cooper customers are reportedly without power in Horry County Monday afternoon.

“We have 1543 customers out in North Myrtle Beach,” the power company said. “Crews are on the way.”

The outages appear to be in both North Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island. According to Santee Cooper, the outages in North Myrtle Beach were caused by a vehicle accident with a utility pole.

Power outage impacting hundreds of Santee Cooper customers in Horry County
Power outage impacting hundreds of Santee Cooper customers in Horry County(Santee Cooper)

Santee Cooper estimates North Myrtle Beach customers will have power restored by 1:45 p.m.

The outage in Pawleys Island is still under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

