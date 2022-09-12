Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach man held without bond on criminal sexual behavior charges

Christopher Stuckey
Christopher Stuckey(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach Police investigation resulted in the arrest of a 50-year-old man after text messages revealed criminal sexual behavior with a 15-year-old.

According to the report, the victim told officers that Christopher Stuckey, of Myrtle Beach, touched her inappropriately under her clothing.

Officers found an exchange of text messages between Stuckey and the minor in which Stuckey sent pictures of “his unclothed penis” and requested the victim send images of herself.

The investigation also revealed text messages in which both referred to their relationship as “dating.”

Stuckey is charged with two counts of criminal sexual behavior with a minor, 3rd degree and distributing harmful material to a minor. He was issued a $5,000 bail for distributing harmful material. Stuckey was not given bail for the two counts of criminal sexual behavior.

Stay with WMBF news for updates.


