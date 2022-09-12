Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Judge to deliver verdict Wednesday in kidnapping, murder case of 80-year-old Horry County grandmother

Dominique Brand
Dominique Brand((Source: HCPD))
By Ale Espinosa and Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A federal judge will announce the verdict Wednesday morning in the kidnapping and murder case of a Horry County grandmother.

After three days of testimonies, a judge received Dominique Brand’s case. He’s charged in the kidnapping and shooting death of Mary Ann Elvington.

Authorities said that Brand kidnapped Elvington from her home in Nichols in March 2021, forced her to drive him to North Carolina and then back to South Carolina. They said he ended up shooting and killing her in Marion County behind an abandoned grocery store.

Family members are remembering Mary Ann Elvington after the body of the 80-year-old woman was...
Family members are remembering Mary Ann Elvington after the body of the 80-year-old woman was found in Marion County.(Source: Elvington family)

Brand waived his right to a jury trial and instead opted for a bench trial, which is when a judge decides if the defendant is guilty or not guilty.

During the course of the trial, the prosecution called law enforcement officers who worked the case to the stand along with forensics experts.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Prosecutors believe that Brand stole a church van and then abandoned it near Elvington’s home. They said he camped out in an area near Elvington’s home before breaking into it.

They said he was at Elvington’s home long enough to drink a bottle of water and cook a frozen pizza before kidnapping her.

The judge also heard a phone call between Mary Ann Elvington, her son Harold and an OnStar operator during the kidnapping.

During the phone call, Mary Ann Elvington was heard saying many times she didn’t know where she was and at one point said, “I think I’m in North Carolina, I think I passed the South Carolina state line.” Also in the phone call, the sound of doors being opened and then shut could be heard.

The forensic pathologist who performed the 80-year-old’s autopsy also testified that she died from a single shot to the head.

The defense argued that there aren’t any witnesses that can determine if it was Brand who committed the crimes.

WMBF News will bring you the verdict as soon as it’s read.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported in Florence crash involving train
4 dead, 1 hurt after vehicle collides with stopped train in downtown Florence
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
Crew catches 13-foot, 625-pound gator in SC lake
Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
William Michael Jollie, Stephanie Marie Thomas, Cory Thomas Hodges
Surfside Beach police identify suspects arrested in connection to vehicle break-ins
MGN
Missing Horry County woman found safe, police say ‘case has been resolved’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Dominique Brand Trial - Day 3
Scott Crocker
Wilmington man pleads guilty to drug charges days before trial, sentenced to 10 years
K9 Sif and Surfside Beach police Cpl. Pinto spent the weekend finding items that were stolen...
Surfside Beach police K9, officer locate stolen items in connection to car break-ins
Christopher Stuckey
Myrtle Beach man held without bond on criminal sexual behavior charges