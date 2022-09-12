Horry County Fire Rescue: Safety equipment to look out for when driving past emergency scenes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue has equipment across all its fire departments to help keep you and first responders safe when responding to emergency scenes along roads.

Crews will roll out safety speed bumps as soon as they arrive on the scene.

The speed bumps help slow down and keep traffic moving.

The fire department also uses road flares that light up at night.

The flares are used to draw drivers’ attention and help guide traffic.

Drivers will also see cones, signs and firefighters directing traffic when approaching an accident.

Safety concerns have grown especially after a car plowed through a crash scene killing Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and motorcyclist Cedric Gregg.

There was also a close call with Myrtle Beach first responders after a truck sped through a scene moments after firefighters crossed the street.

The Horry County Fire Department stepped up its safety measures back in 2019 after a car struck one of their own firefighters leaving them seriously injured.

Tony Casey, Horry County Fire Rescue Spokesperson, said the safety equipment helps, but it all comes down to drivers paying attention when approaching an accident.

“People aren’t paying attention, or they don’t see it coming and then blow through one of these scenes and put our people at risk. Our hearts go out to the people who have been affected by it. Horry County Fire Rescue’s been affected by it and that’s why we make it a priority,” said Casey.

Casey said their goal with the safety equipment is to make sure drivers are aware of a scene and where crews are trying to guide them.

“One of the worst things you see is people driving by an emergency scene and they have their phone out or they’re not paying attention to the emergency scene. They’re gawking. We do not want that at all. We’re trying to keep their attention on the road cautiously, slowly going through an emergency scene,” said Casey.

Bobbi Delp, Horry County Fire Rescue’s Captain of Safety and Compliance has even been recognized by the South Carolina Association of Counties for her work to keep first responders and those being responded to safe.

Casey said whenever you are approaching an accident it’s important to be careful, take it slow and pay attention.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.