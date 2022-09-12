Submit a Tip
HelloFresh meal kits may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli

Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.
Ground beef shipped in HelloFresh meal kits in July may have been contaminated with E. coli.(Department of Agriculture)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
(Gray News) - HelloFresh meal kits shipped in July may have contained ground beef contaminated with E. coli, according to an alert issued by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Officials say that consumers who still have the beef in their freezers should throw it away.

The USDA believes the beef is linked to illnesses, but did not specify how many potential cases there are.

The potentially contaminated ground beef was shipped to consumers in meal kits from July 2 to July 21. It came in a 10-ounce package with the label “EST.46841″ next to the USDA mark of inspection. The sides of the packages contained one of two codes: EST#46841 L1 22 155 or EST#46841 L5 22 155.

The full kits are not being recalled because they are no longer sold.

