Dave Ackert joined WMBF as Sports Director in September of 2022.

Before joining WMBF, Dave worked as the Sports Director in Eugene, Oregon, and Grand Junction, Colorado. He has also worked as a sports reporter in Burlington, Vermont, and as a coordinator at CBS Sports in New York, New York. He graduated from Baylor University in 2016 and is originally from New Paltz, New York.

Dave’s work as an anchor, reporter, photographer, editor, ticker operator, production assistant, podcast host, and play-by-play announcer has let him travel the country and widened his skill set to help with whatever the sports industry throws at him.

While out west, Dave was able to cover the 2021 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, Denver Broncos Training Camp, the 2022 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals and the Winter X-Games.

Dave loves the excitement of working in sports and having the opportunity to share the incredible stories that come from the people involved in them, especially ones that bring everyone together.

He looks forward to making a home here in South Carolina as he’s very excited to be back on the east coast!

You can find Dave on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook. Reach out to him if there is a sports story you would like him to cover.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.