Community, volunteers to gather for 33rd annual Surfside Beach River Sweep

(wmbf (custom credit) | wmbf)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 33rd annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep litter cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, September 17 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful is leading the effort in Surfside Beach and is seeking volunteers.

Those wishing to volunteer should join organizers at the 3rd Avenue North beach access in Surfside Beach.

Groups spread out on foot or in boats from the various cleanup sites, and they typically return with bags packed with plastic and glass bottles, cans, food containers, clothing, toys and cigarette butts. Larger items have included household appliances, vehicle tires and building materials.

As much of the debris as possible is recycled.

Bags and gloves will be provided to all participants.

The S.C. Sea Grant Consortium partners with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to organize the statewide event, which is held in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup.

Anyone can participate – individuals, families, schools, youth groups, civic and conservation clubs and businesses.

No pre-registration or sign-up is required for volunteers.

Complimentary coffee and refreshments will be provided by Benjamin’s Bakery. Participants are also encouraged to bring non-perishable donations for the local food pantry, South Strand Helping Hand.

Last year, despite COVID-19, 2,255 volunteers cleared over 20,000 pounds of debris, covering 161 miles statewide.

