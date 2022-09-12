Come get a taste of flavor at Caribbean Jerk Cuisine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A taste of flavor right in the heart of Downtown Conway.

Caribbean Jerk Cuisine prepares freshly made meals daily.

All of their products are made with authentic Caribbean Island ingredients from trusted Caribbean markets nationwide.

founder and head chef Kamal Fraser received his degree in culinary arts and have over 15 years of experience cooking in some of the finest restaurants.

Come along with Halley Murrow as she dives into some delicious tastes.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.