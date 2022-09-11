Submit a Tip
Tunnel to Towers 5K honors 9/11 victims on eve of anniversary

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Rain or shine, the annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K went on as scheduled at The Market Common on Saturday.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation started the run to honor Siller, a New York firefighter who lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001, during the attack on the World Trade Center. The foundation’s goal is to use various programs to help first responders and their families.

Despite early morning showers, officials said Saturday’s run brought nearly 700 people to Myrtle Beach.

Among them were Paul Dunwell, a fire chief from North Carolina, and his son.

“I’m here to run for my firefighters,” said Dunwell. “To show them how much I appreciate them - and to also remember the 343 firefighters and their families.”

The Dunwells said they participated to honor the men and women who died on 9/11 and would love to come back to take part in next year’s race.

All proceeds from the 5K went to the foundation, and donations will be accepted for the next six weeks.

Click here for more information and how to donate.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

