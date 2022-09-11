Submit a Tip
Serious injuries reported in Florence crash involving train

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash involving a train and another vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

Capt. Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department said a call regarding the wreck came in at around 8:40 p.m. He said it happened in the area of Baroody Street and North Dargan Street.

No further details were immediately available.

Brandt said police are expected to be at the scene for several hours through the night.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

