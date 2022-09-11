Myrtle Beach honors 9/11 victims with ceremony at Warbird Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the U.S. marked 21 years since the deadly attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, ceremonies to honor those lost took place across the country on Sunday.

The Grand Strand was no different, with the City of Myrtle Beach holding its ceremony at Warbird Park at The Market Common.

RELATED STORY | Tunnel to Towers 5K honors 9/11 victims on eve of anniversary

First responders and members of the public gathered at the Unity Memorial, which features a steel beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The city said the beam was previously presented to Gold Tourism Solutions by a group of retired New York firefighters as thanks for the community’s hospitality following 9/11.

Sunday’s event also featured former New York first responders as guest speakers. They each recalled the lives lost and their experiences now dating back more than two decades ago.

“These brothers [that] are no longer with us, have earned the title of ‘hero,’” said Dan Tompkins, a former New York City firefighter who responded to the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.