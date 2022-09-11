INTs, late TD help Coastal Carolina pull away from Gardner-Webb, 31-27

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of late interceptions by Lance Boykin and a late Grayson McCall touchdown pass lifted Coastal Carolina (2-0) past a back-and-forth battle with old Big South rival Gardner-Webb (1-1) on Saturday, 31-27.

Down 27-24 late, McCall led a 10-play, 84-yard drive capped off with a scoring pass to Jacob Jenkins that would put the Chants up with 6:25 to play.

Boykin’s first interception came on the next drive, but Coastal was forced to punt after getting down to the Gardner-Webb 40-yard line. Boykin was able to pick off quarterback Bailey Fisher again, allowing the Chants to run the clock out.

McCall finished the night with 308 yards passing and two other touchdown throws, both going to Tyson Mobley.

RUNNIN’ WILD

Coastal yielded 495 yards of total offense to Gardner-Webb and quarterback Bailey Fisher, who threw for 403 yards and a touchdown as he found open receivers early and often. He also ran in a pair of scores from short range.

SLOW START

The Chants and Runnin’ Bulldogs were locked in a defensive struggle early on, with the only scoring in the first quarter being a Coastal field goal.

Gardner-Webb was able to tie it up early in the second, but a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Coastal’s Matthew McDoom broke open the scoring.

The Chants recovered a Runnin’ Bulldog fumble on the next kickoff return, setting up a short drive capped off by McCall’s first touchdown throw to Mobley to put Coastal up by 14. Gardner-Webb would march down the field on a scoring drive that made it a 17-10 game heading into halftime.

MISCUES

The kickoff return fumble was one of three Gardner-Webb gave up on the night. Both teams also accounted for 17 total penalties.

McCall also threw a rare interception late in the first half that nearly led to a Gardner-Webb touchdown, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs were held deep in Coastal territory as time expired.

FUN BELT

Two of Coastal’s division foes picked up road wins against the AP Top 10 on Saturday. Appalachian State defeated No. 6 Texas A&M, 17-14 and Marshall topped No. 8 Notre Dame, 26-21.

The Chants will play both teams in back-to-back games, heading to Marshall on Oct. 29 and then hosting App State on Nov. 3.

MCDOOM MAKES HISTORY

McDoom’s kickoff return for a touchdown was the first for the Chants since 2016.

UP NEXT

The Chants wrap up a three-game homestand next Saturday against Buffalo.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.