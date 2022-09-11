FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms today ahead of a drying trend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and thunderstorms will remain likely at times today before much drier air overspreads the region through the rest of the week.

Tropical humidity will continue to funnel into the region through the day today. As a result, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible especially this afternoon and evening. Some locally heavy rain will remain possible once again.

Much drier air will overspread the area starting late Tuesday and will result in a much needed drying trend.

TODAY

Areas of patchy fog will be possible through the early morning hours before giving way to mostly cloudy skies. With humidity in place, another round of showers and storms is likely this afternoon. Rain chances will increase to 40 by later today. Temperatures will once again be very warm with afternoon readings in the middle and upper 80s. High humidity will send the heat index into the upper 90s.

Another round of showers and storms is likely this afternoon. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Drier air will gradually start to filter into the Carolinas starting on Tuesday. As a result, a drier forecast will start to unfold. Tuesday’s rain chances will drop to just 20% and will be mainly confined to areas near the coast. Afternoon temperatures will once again climb into the middle and upper 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK

A more noticeable drop in humidity arrives for the rest of the week resulting in a pleasant and comfortable forecast as well as a rain-free forecast. Daytime temperatures will drop into the lower 80s with overnight temperatures providing a hint of fall with readings in the middle and upper 60s. The forecast looks to remain dry all the way through the upcoming weekend.

Lower humidity finally arrives this week. (WMBF)

