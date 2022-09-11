FIRST ALERT: Another chance for scattered storms throughout the day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The wet weekend continues today with tropical moisture continuing to bring rain chances in the afternoon.

TODAY

We’ll start the day with patchy fog, this we’ll help prevent showers in the morning. However, the fog will clear out once the sun has risen. Today, we’ll have sun and clouds and mixed with chances for scattered storms. The tropical moisture will continue to provide heavy downpours and enough rotation to provide quick spin ups. Temperatures are going to reach in the low to mid 80s.

Another chance for scattered storms (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Those scattered rain chances will turn to isolated storm chances after sunset. Once we lose the daytime heating, this will help decrease our storm chances tonight. Overall, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with chances for isolated storms. Overnight lows are going to drop in the mid 70s.

TOMORROW

We should expect another day with chances for scattered storms throughout the day from the upper level low providing enough moisture to scattered storms in the afternoon. Severe threat is low, but at times we will have those heavy downpours. Temperatures are going to reach in the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow's forecast (WMBF)

RAIN CHANCES DECREASING

We’re finally getting a break from the rain. Starting on Tuesday, I’m dropping our rain chances to thirty percent. Those rain chances continues to drop to twenty percent as we get into Wednesday and Thursday. In addition to that, we’re expecting the sunshine to return as well. So if you’re tired of the gloomy weather, there is a light at the end of tunnel.

Lower rain chances ahead (WMBF)

