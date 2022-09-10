Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school football game.

KAIT caught the moment on camera at the East Poinsett County vs. Walnut Ridge football game:

After a referee told the crowd to quiet down, an older man stepped onto the field, which led to a heated argument.

It does not appear anyone was hurt, and the man was told to leave the game.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
William Michael Jollie, Stephanie Marie Thomas, Cory Thomas Hodges
Surfside Beach police identify suspects arrested in connection to vehicle break-ins
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking at capacity, county issues advisory
Kelsey Hunt, Donald Suggs
Rehab employee, former patient accused of pushing drugs on those seeking treatment

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters outside the hearing room where he chairs...
Manchin’s big energy deal draws pushback from many Dems
Fiji $10 and $20 bills bills are pictured in Sydney, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. As the United...
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US, Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says