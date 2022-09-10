Submit a Tip
Man wanted in Texas for child porn caught in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

Jonathan Walter Cantrell
Jonathan Walter Cantrell(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man who had an arrest warrant for a child pornography case out of Texas was found in Duncan Friday morning.

Deputies said 46-year-old Jonathan Walter Cantrell was showing to have an active arrest warrant out of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.

Cantrell was found along Tyger River Drive around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said they seized Cantrell’s phone at the request of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

While Cantrell was being taken into custody, deputies said he made several statements about his phone stating that there is a website he uses to do all of his “stuff”.

