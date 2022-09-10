Submit a Tip
Horry County police searching for missing woman

Carrie Jackson
Carrie Jackson(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help to find a woman reported missing.

The Horry County Police Department said 63-year-old Carrie Jackson was last seen at around 3 p.m. Friday at her home on Stephanie Lane, located outside Loris.

🚨MISSING PERSON🚨 HCPD is searching for Carrie Jackson, 63, who was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Saturday, September 10, 2022

Jackson is described as being around 5′3″ and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

