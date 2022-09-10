FIRST ALERT: Upper level low gives us a slight risk for excessive rainfall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Upper level low gives us a wet weekend with heavy downpours.

TODAY

A soggy start to our Saturday morning. Widespread showers will continue throughout the morning, at times we can see heavy downpours that may cause some localized flooding. Storm prediction has put our entire area under a level 2 slight risk for excessive rainfall. In addition to rain, some isolated storms may be on the stronger side that may produce gusty winds and a brief tornado. The chances for tornado are very low today, however it’s not zero.

Storm threats today (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Luckily tonight, we’ll get a quick break from the rain. Those widespread showers will turn to isolated storms this evening. If you’re heading out to the coastal game, it will not be a washout but I would bring a rain jacket just in case for an isolated showers passing through. The rain chances will pick back up after midnight tonight with overnight lows dropping in the mid 70s across our area.

Gameday Forecast (WMBF)

TOMORROW

We’ll continue with the downpours Sunday but with more breaks expected throughout the day. When you aren’t seeing the rain, expect mainly cloudy skies to prevail. Rain totals will average around 1″ to 2″ through the weekend.

Soggy weekend (WMBF)

RAIN CHANCES DROPPING NEXT WEEK

It’s going to be another wet day for Monday. We’ll see another chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the day, however rain chances will dropping Monday night and for the rest of the week. Starting on Tuesday, rain chances will drop to thirty percent and we are going to see more sunshine during the work week.

Drier next week (WMBF)

