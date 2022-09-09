Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 3

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another Friday night of high school football is set to kick off across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Check back for scores and updates throughout the night, and then catch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15 p.m.!

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Carolina Forest at South Florence (7 p.m.)

North Myrtle Beach at Conway

Myrtle Beach at Socastee

St. James at Lake City

Dillon at Hartsville

West Florence at Dreher

Hilton Head Island at Wilson

Lakewood at Aynor

Oceanside Collegiate at Marlboro County

Lake Marion at Manning

Johnsonville at Waccamaw

Darlington at Cheraw

Lake View at Chesterfield

Hannah-Pamplico at Andrews

Kingstree at Green Sea Floyds

Lee Central at Latta

Marion at Hemingway

Trinity Collegiate at Mullins

East Clarendon at McBee

Carvers Bay at Georgetown

Andrew Jackson at Lamar

Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian

Conway Christian at Pee Dee Academy

Bethesda at Carolina Academy

Lee Academy at Dillon Christian

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

