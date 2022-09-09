WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 3
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another Friday night of high school football is set to kick off across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!
Check back for scores and updates throughout the night, and then catch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15 p.m.!
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Carolina Forest at South Florence (7 p.m.)
North Myrtle Beach at Conway
Myrtle Beach at Socastee
St. James at Lake City
Dillon at Hartsville
West Florence at Dreher
Hilton Head Island at Wilson
Lakewood at Aynor
Oceanside Collegiate at Marlboro County
Lake Marion at Manning
Johnsonville at Waccamaw
Darlington at Cheraw
Lake View at Chesterfield
Hannah-Pamplico at Andrews
Kingstree at Green Sea Floyds
Lee Central at Latta
Marion at Hemingway
Trinity Collegiate at Mullins
East Clarendon at McBee
Carvers Bay at Georgetown
Andrew Jackson at Lamar
Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian
Conway Christian at Pee Dee Academy
Bethesda at Carolina Academy
Lee Academy at Dillon Christian
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.