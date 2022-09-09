Submit a Tip
WATCH: Gov. McMaster to speak on cybersecurity

By Nevin Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Commerce are making an announcement on cybersecurity in the state.

Speakers include McMaster and Secretary of Commerce Harry Lightsey. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Gov. McMaster announced a new statewide collaborative initiative. The goal of the initiative includes improving the ‘cyber ecosystem’ through workforce development. Currently, SC is below the national average for cyber security analysts. The collaboration will look to improve that deficiency in the SC labor market.

McMaster said, “Everything we do in the state relies on cyber it seems.”

Officials said protected demand for cyber security jobs in the state will require 6,000 new cyber security workers over the next 10 years.

