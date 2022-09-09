Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Uvalde police investigating shooting at park

Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Uvalde, Texas, responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m. ET, the Uvalde Police Department wrote in a Facebook post: “Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims.”

San Antonio TV station KENS reports two people were shot and that police are searching for two suspects.

Officials haven’t specified the conditions of the victims, according to KENS.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted: “We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park. This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates.”

On May 24, a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The new school year for Uvalde students began Tuesday.

More than 100 days after the shooting at Robb Elementary School, some schools in Uvalde are now fortified. (CNN, KSAT, KABB/WOAI)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Coroner: Shooting deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide
Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
Krystal Raven Jaworski
Judge sets over $1M bond for Myrtle Beach woman accused of possessing bomb

Latest News

VIDEO: Subject wanted for questioning in Florence armed robbery; suspects stole gun and ammunition
.
VIDEO: Florence Violent Crimes Task Force first month
.
VIDEO: Get ready for South Carolina's largest garage sale
VIDEO: No charges for North Myrtle Beach police officers involved in shooting that led to manhunt
VIDEO: No charges for North Myrtle Beach police officers involved in shooting that led to manhunt
.
VIDEO: Dominique Brand Trial - Day 2