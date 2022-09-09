Surfside resident with ties to Royal Family mourning death of Queen Elizabeth II

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A country and people around the world are in mourning after Queen Elizabeth the second died yesterday afternoon, after ruling for 70 years.

A Surfside Beach resident originally from Worcestershire, England, Janet Turvey, said the monarch’s death is an incredibly difficult time for her and her country.

“When the queen died a rainbow, a double rainbow came out and it stopped raining,” said Turvey. “The weather is lovely now and to me, I feel that was everybody crying for her.”

In the Grand Strand, The Old Bull and Bush Pub are showing respect to the royal family by reserving a spot with the queen’s preferred cocktail of choice, a gin and tonic.

Turvey said she feels especially connected to the royal family because of her uncle, who was one of the queen’s guards.

“I think that’s why I’ve got this special attachment to the royal family through my uncle,” said Turvey. " He always talked about her, he always loved her and I just think it’s because she’s always been in my life as long as I can remember.”

Turvey said she remembers attending the queen’s coronation when she was just three years old.

“My first memory was of the queen’s coronation,” she said. “I was a little girl and I can remember all the buntings around the houses.”

Now, Turvey said, she will cherish all the years she watched Queen Elizabeth II lead her country.

