Remembering 9/11 in the Grand Strand: Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds will gather in the Grand Strand Saturday to participate in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation started the 5K run in New York to honor the life of firefighter Stephen Siller.

Siller lost his life on 9/11 after strapping on 60 pounds of gear and running nearly two miles through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to rescue people in the World Trade Center.

Myrtle Beach Fire Lieutenant Adam Oleszkowicz signed up to be a volunteer “run director” with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and brought the event here.

He said the run serves as an important reminder.

“The country’s mission after September 11, 2001, was to never forget and that’s to include Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. There’s so many people living in this area that come out,” said Oleszkowicz.

Around 700 people are expected to participate in Saturday’s 5K run and walk and it’s not too late to register.

The 5K begins at 8:00 a.m. at Valor Park in The Market Common, and you can register online until 11 a.m. on the run day, Saturday, September 10.

Adult registration is $30.

First responder and military registration are $25.

Registration for teens is $20, and registration for children 12 & under costs $15.

Before you lace up your sneakers, make sure you display your running number somewhere on the outside of your clothes.

Water and EMTs will be available along the route.

Strollers and wheelchairs are permitted during the 5K.

All proceeds from the 5K go towards the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s various programs to help first responders and their families.

Donations will be accepted up to six weeks after the 5K run and walk.

If you would like to participate in the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk on September 10 you can register by clicking this link.

