Rehab employee, former patient accused of pushing drugs on those seeking treatment

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two alleged drug dealers are being held on $100,000 bonds for allegedly targeting those seeking treatment for drug addiction at a Robeson County facility.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said a Lumberton man who recently received a second chance with assistance from a Robeson County drug rehabilitation program was arrested on drug charges Thursday.

According to the report, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators received a complaint that individuals who were seeking treatment in a local rehabilitation program for their drug addiction were being targeted by a recent rehabilitation program graduate.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “To think we bent over backward to assist a repeated convicted felon with his drug addiction only to watch him take advantage of the situation to conduct drug sales within a rehabilitation center is quite disturbing. The very people we are trying to help now have a supervisor swaying them towards continued drug use for his personal benefit. We are thankful we were able to bring this to a quick conclusion and look forward to our day in court.”

Donald Suggs, 51, a staff member at the rehabilitation center and Kelsey Hunt, 28, of Raeford, were taken into custody after a traffic stop led to the seizure of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Suggs was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle, felony conspiracy, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Suggs was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $100,000.00 secured bond.

Hunt was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony conspiracy, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Hunt was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $100,000.00 secured bond.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division Investigators and Community Impact Team.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191 or email drugs@robesoncoso.org.

