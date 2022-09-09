Myrtle Beach International Airport parking at capacity, county issues advisory

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Parking facilities at Myrtle Beach International Airport are at capacity, according to an advisory sent out Friday.

Horry County officials said the announcement comes amid “increased weekend travel demand” at the airport. Directional signage for overflow parking can be seen throughout the airport roadway loop.

Those heading to MYR are encouraged to arrive 2-3 hours earlier than their scheduled departure time.

