Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach International Airport parking at capacity, county issues advisory

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Parking facilities at Myrtle Beach International Airport are at capacity, according to an advisory sent out Friday.

Horry County officials said the announcement comes amid “increased weekend travel demand” at the airport. Directional signage for overflow parking can be seen throughout the airport roadway loop.

FLIGHT TRACKER | Track flights coming to/from MYR

Those heading to MYR are encouraged to arrive 2-3 hours earlier than their scheduled departure time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Krystal Raven Jaworski
Judge sets over $1M bond for Myrtle Beach woman accused of possessing bomb

Latest News

VIDEO: Darlington County bloodhound team find suspect moments after armed robbery
.
VIDEO: Remembering 9/11 in the Grand Strand: Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk
.
VIDEO: Conway Fire Department investigating early-morning fire
Justin Markante
Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor twice, police say