Minors from Georgetown County charged in Lake City burglaries, vandalism; 1 at large

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee.

The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. Two of the suspects have since been detained and have been transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

As of around noon Friday, police said the third suspect was still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 843-374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

