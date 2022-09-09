Submit a Tip
Longs man killed in single-car crash that downed power lines

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after a crash involving downed powerlines that closed lanes in the Longs area earlier this week.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mercedes crossed the center line of Secondary Road 808 and Collins Circle into oncoming traffic, crashed into a ditch and struck a utility pole Wednesday morning.

On Friday, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the driver 42-year-old Nathan Flowers, of Longs.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and utility crews worked to fix the downed pole and lines.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

