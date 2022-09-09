Longs man killed in single-car crash that downed power lines

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after a crash involving downed powerlines that closed lanes in the Longs area earlier this week.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mercedes crossed the center line of Secondary Road 808 and Collins Circle into oncoming traffic, crashed into a ditch and struck a utility pole Wednesday morning.

On Friday, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the driver 42-year-old Nathan Flowers, of Longs.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and utility crews worked to fix the downed pole and lines.

