FIRST ALERT: Soggy weekend ahead as heavy rain arrives

Most spots see at least 1" of rain
Most spots see at least 1" of rain(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A steady flow of tropical moisture will keep the downpours around through the weekend.

SATURDAY

Saturday will likely feature the heaviest, most widespread rain for the weekend. Looking for a round of heavy rain to arrive early in the day, turning more on and off into the afternoon. While it won’t rain the entire day, the chance of rain will linger from start to finish.

SUNDAY

We’ll continue with the downpours Sunday but with more breaks expected throughout the day. When you aren’t seeing the rain, expect mainly cloudy skies to prevail. Rain totals will average around 1″ to 2″ through the weekend.

Mainly cloudy with downpours likely
Mainly cloudy with downpours likely(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Rain chances remain elevated Monday before a nice drying trend through the week. Expect sunnier and warmer weather to return by mid-week.

We'll turn drier through next week
We'll turn drier through next week(WMBF)

