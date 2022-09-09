FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain at times this weekend, cloudy skies all weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical moisture, cloud cover and rain chances will move in tonight, providing for a nasty weekend at times. Let’s go ahead and talk about what we know up to this point.

TODAY

Cooler and drier air is providing for a nice refreshing morning as you start the day. A mix of sun and clouds will be the story for the first half of today. As we head into the afternoon hours, clouds will increase from the south ahead of our rain chances for the weekend. Highs today will stay in the lower 80s for both the inland areas and the beaches. If you have plans for tonight, you’ll want to pack the rain gear.

Clouds increase today, leading to more showers after sunset. (WMBF)

Rain chances increase to 30% near the evening commute. As the sun sets, we will start to see those rain chances increase to 40% and only continue to climb through the overnight hours. Tonight will not be a widespread rain but expect some showers and storms around the later we go into the evening. Rain gear will be a good idea for Friday night football games, just in case.

Rain moves in tonight. (WMBF)

SATURDAY

A surge of tropical moisture and humidity will wrap into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as a low pressure system slides into the southeast. This will result in periods of showers and storms with several rounds of heavy rain looking likely through the weekend.

We continue to get a ton of questions about the timing of the rain and those weekend plans. Please understand that this could and will change as more data comes in, but here’s at least a look at what models continue to suggest for the first half of the weekend.

Showers & storms will be a nice wake up for many of you Saturday morning. (WMBF)

Rain chances Saturday will increase to 70% with temperatures in the upper 70s to right around 80°. While the day will not likely be a washout with rain all day, periods of rain will be possible at any point. The heaviest rain and widespread rain threat looks more promising for the morning hours and through the middle of the day. With so much tropical humidity, it will not take much to get bouts of heavy rain. Models continue to support the idea of a nasty Saturday morning.

We know Coastal is at home this weekend and many of you have tickets to the game. It’s important to note that the First Alert Weather App is going to be a great tool to have. Depending on the activity for the morning, will shape what we see for the evening. For now, rain chances do look lower toward Saturday evening. A few breaks could provide for some dry time. Now the question is will that dry time be over Brooks Stadium at 6 PM on Saturday. I’m optimistic and hope it can continue that way. Please stay updated with us for the latest changes. We will be posting, tweeting and answering those questions through the weekend. Saturday afternoon and evening should see some breaks in the rain. Just a matter of how much.

What can we expect? There's a chance the rain lets up for game time, which is promising. We will watch and wait! (WMBF)

SUNDAY

By Sunday, the tropical humidity holds firm, allowing for additional rounds of showers and storms with rain chances at 60%. With so much tropical moisture in place, a hefty amount of rainfall totals are likely through the weekend.

A nasty weekend on tap with highs in the lower 80s and a 70% chance of rain. (WMBF)

1 to 3 inches of rain is expected but higher amounts will still be possible. Higher resolution models will come in with more data for Sunday later this afternoon. For now, expect rounds of showers and storms. There will be some dry time, but just a matter of when.

1-2" is a safe bet for the weekend but there will be locations that see isolated spots of 3". (WMBF)

