Deputies: Marlboro County children test positive for drugs, parents charged

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Marlboro County parents have been arrested after their children test positive for drugs.

Jaronica Bingham, 37 of Wallace, S.C., and Michael Jammal Yates, 39 of Rockingham, N.C., were arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office received an intake form from the South Carolina Department of Social Services on Sept. 1, the form stated that Bingham and Yates’ three children, ages 12, 8 and 6, all tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

Bingham also tested positive for marijuana, while Yates tested positive for both drugs.

Both Bingham and Yates have been booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.