Darlington County bloodhound team find suspect moments after armed robbery

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County deputies arrested the man suspected of robbing a convenience store with a knife Friday morning.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Jr. said deputies responded to the Breakers convenience store at 2240 Harry Byrd Hwy in Darlington after a reported armed robbery.

According to the report, a white male armed with a knife robbed the store as the clerk arrived to open the business.

The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of lottery tickets, Hudson said.

Investigators and the Darlington County Bloodhound Team tracked the individual to a nearby residence where he was found hiding under a porch, the report states.

Hudson said Shelby W. Barr, of Darlington, was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

