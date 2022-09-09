Conway police investigating armed robbery, searching for persons of interest
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Conway are asking for the public’s help in identifying people connected to an armed robbery.
The Conway Police Department said the incident happened Aug. 28 in the area of Technology Boulevard. The department also released surveillance photos appearing to show those of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.