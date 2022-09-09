Submit a Tip
Conway police investigating armed robbery, searching for persons of interest
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Conway are asking for the public’s help in identifying people connected to an armed robbery.

The Conway Police Department said the incident happened Aug. 28 in the area of Technology Boulevard. The department also released surveillance photos appearing to show those of interest.

HELP IDENTIFY PERSONS OF INTEREST IN ARMED ROBERRY Conway Police Department responded to the area of Technology Blvd...

Posted by Conway Police Department, South Carolina on Friday, September 9, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

