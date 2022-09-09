Conway Fire Department investigating early-morning fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Fire Department is investigating an early-morning structure fire Friday.

Crews were on the scene at Fourth Ave. just after midnight. Roads were in all directions outside a commercial building.

According to CFD, no injuries were reported.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted.

