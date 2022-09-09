Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Conway Fire Department investigating early-morning fire

Crews were on the scene at Fourth Ave. just after midnight.
Crews were on the scene at Fourth Ave. just after midnight.(Conway Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Fire Department is investigating an early-morning structure fire Friday.

Crews were on the scene at Fourth Ave. just after midnight. Roads were in all directions outside a commercial building.

According to CFD, no injuries were reported.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted.

Crews were on the scene at Fourth Ave. just after midnight.
Crews were on the scene at Fourth Ave. just after midnight.(Conway Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Krystal Raven Jaworski
Judge sets over $1M bond for Myrtle Beach woman accused of possessing bomb

Latest News

A nasty weekend on tap with highs in the lower 80s and a 70% chance of rain.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain at times this weekend, cloudy skies all weekend
Black Dog and Fleet Feet offer group runs every week to anyone interested.
Grand Strand runners discuss safety following Memphis runner’s kidnapping, murder
VIDEO: Dominique Brand Trial - Day 2
VIDEO: Subject wanted for questioning in Florence armed robbery; suspects stole gun and ammunition