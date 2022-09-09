Conway Fire Department investigating early-morning fire
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Fire Department is investigating an early-morning structure fire Friday.
Crews were on the scene at Fourth Ave. just after midnight. Roads were in all directions outside a commercial building.
According to CFD, no injuries were reported.
Horry County Fire Rescue assisted.
This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
