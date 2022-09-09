Chesterfield, S.C. missing man found dead, investigation underway

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested after a Chesterfield, S.C. missing person’s case turned into a homicide investigation, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

John Wesley White was reportedly last seen around 3 a.m. Sept. 3 at his home on Park Street. He was found dead days later on Jordan Farm Road.

Deputies say three people were taken into custody without issue on Sept. 8, almost a week late:

Jeremy Brandon Hough, 35, was charged with murder, kidnapping, desecration/removal of human remains, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

James Daniel Witherspoon, 23, was charged with desecration/removal of human remains, accessory after the fact, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Lucas Michael Wilson, 37, was charged with desecration/removal of human remains, accessory after the fact, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

All suspects are currently in the Chesterfield County Detention awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843-287-0235, or the office at 843-623-2101.

