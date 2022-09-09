Chesterfield, S.C. missing man found dead, investigation underway

Submit a Tip
Deputies say three people are in custody.
John Wesley White's father was reported missing September 7th. Three individuals were taken into custody without incident on September 8, 2022, in connection with this incident.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested after a Chesterfield, S.C. missing person’s case turned into a homicide investigation, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

John Wesley White was reportedly last seen around 3 a.m. Sept. 3 at his home on Park Street. He was found dead days later on Jordan Farm Road.

Deputies say three people were taken into custody without issue on Sept. 8, almost a week late:

Jeremy Brandon Hough, 35, was charged with murder, kidnapping, desecration/removal of human remains, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

James Daniel Witherspoon, 23, was charged with desecration/removal of human remains, accessory after the fact, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Lucas Michael Wilson, 37, was charged with desecration/removal of human remains, accessory after the fact, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

All suspects are currently in the Chesterfield County Detention awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843-287-0235, or the office at 843-623-2101.

This is a developing situation. Check back with WBTV or download the free WBTV news app for the latest updates.

