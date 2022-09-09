Submit a Tip
Catch The Full Monty at The Theatre of the Republic in Downtown Conway

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Theatre of the Republic has been in operation for over 50 years. It’s the longest running live show theatre in Horry County.

We loved learning about their upcoming production, The Full Monty.

Come along with us to meet some of the cast, learn about the theatre, and so much more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Latest News

Grand Strand Today - Theatre of the Republic Pt 2
Grand Strand Today - Theatre of the Republic Pt 1
Grand Strand Today - Theatre of the Republic Pt 5
Grand Strand Today - Theatre of the Republic Pt 4