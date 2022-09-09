Submit a Tip
Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor twice, police say

Justin Markante
Justin Markante
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself to a minor, according to police.

Online records show 38-year-old Justin Markante, of Aynor, was arrested Wednesday.

According to a police report and warrants obtained by WMBF News, Markante exposed himself to an underage female victim on two separate occasions between March and July at a home on Woodstock Road in Aynor.

Warrants state that Markante did so “with the intent to sexually arouse himself and/or the victim.” He also allegedly grabbed the victim’s buttocks during the second encounter.

Two other people who told police about an encounter in July said they picked the victim up afterward and described her as being visibly upset.

Markante is charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. As of Friday, online records show he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

