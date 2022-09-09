Submit a Tip
6 arrested, firearms seized in Darlington County drug sales investigation

Top row, left to right: Jack Book, Dylan Ward, Shannon Robinson Bottom row, left to right: Paislee Davis, Trey Montrose, Charles Book(DARLINGTON COUNTY DETENTION CENTER)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A total of six people were arrested Friday as part of a Darlington County narcotics investigation.

A search warrant for a Candy Lane residence in the Florence area of Darlington County led deputies to discover approximately 1/4 pound of methamphetamine, over a pound of marijuana, and around 1/2 ounce of fentanyl.

Deputies also found cocaine and pills at the residence.

A Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun and a three-shot rifle were also seized.

6 arrested, firearms seized in Darlington County drug sales investigation(DARLINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

The search warrant was the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Jack Garrett Book, Charles Book, Trey Montrose, Paislee Davis, Dylan Ward, and Shannon Robbinson were arrested at the scene and charged with multiple drug charges.

Suspects may face additional charges. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

