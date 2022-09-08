Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman beat Upstate man with bat wrapped in razor wire

Solicitor says victim was barely recognizable after attack
Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and...
Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.(Cherokee Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Blacksburg woman who violently attacked a man with a baseball bat wrapped in razor wire pleaded guilty to charges on Wednesday.

Kristina Barnett, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. She will also serve 5 years of probation after she is released.

In September 2021, Barnett attacked a Cherokee County man who was an acquaintance, striking him in the head twice with the bat. The solicitor says Barnett was angry when she attacked him.

The victim suffered a brain bleed and broken bones. The solicitor said his sister could barely recognize him when she first saw him at the hospital.

Barnett has prior convictions for burglary, methamphetamine, and larceny. She must serve 85 percent of her sentence before being eligible for parole.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Coroner: Shooting deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
Krystal Raven Jaworski
Judge sets over $1M bond for Myrtle Beach woman accused of possessing bomb
Crash on Hwy 501
Tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 501 in Conway, all lanes of traffic closed

Latest News

VIDEO: Subject wanted for questioning in Florence armed robbery; suspects stole gun and ammunition
.
VIDEO: Get ready for South Carolina's largest garage sale
.
VIDEO: Attempted murder suspect shot at officers during 33-minute chase in Conway, Loris areas
Florence police respond to armed robbery, suspects stole gun and ammunition
Subject wanted for questioning in Florence armed robbery; suspects stole gun and ammunition