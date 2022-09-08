Warrants: Attempted murder suspect shot at officers during 33-minute chase in Conway, Loris areas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for attempted murder fired shots at two officers and almost ran two people over during a chase earlier this week in the Conway and Loris areas, according to arrest warrants.

Zhimarius Baker faces a slew of charges including five attempted murder charges.

According to an incident report, officers were first called on Tuesday afternoon to a home on Stallion Court to investigate an attempted murder.

Arrest warrants show that Baker shot at a woman and then left the scene.

When officers spotted the truck he was in, they tried to initiate a traffic stop at Gurley Road and Highway 701 North, but instead he drove away and led police on a 33 minute chase through Conway and Loris, the arrest warrants state.

According to the documents, during the chase, the suspect was on Main Street when he began driving his truck toward two people. Both people managed to get out of the way and avoided getting hit, the warrants show.

Police said the chase ended in a crash near the intersection of Main and Butler streets.

The arrest warrants state that during the arrest Baker said to an officers “that he had shot at the officers pursuing him until his magazine broke for the firearm.”

Officers said they found the gun in the vehicle.

He’s currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

