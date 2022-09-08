Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

U.S. Postal Service hiring across S.C. to help increased shipping demands

In March of 2021 USPS launched their 10-year plan, Delivering for America. This plan is focused...
In March of 2021 USPS launched their 10-year plan, Delivering for America. This plan is focused on building a more stable workforce ultimately to better serve the community and their growing needs.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. Over the last few years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands set the company back and they need help now more than ever.

In March of 2021, USPS launched its 10-year plan, Delivering for America. This plan is focused on building a more stable workforce ultimately to better serve the community and its growing needs.

The United States Postal Service has been around for almost 250 years and officials say their service has been a staple in American society ever since.

Stephan Slaughter, Postmaster of Charleston, says they’ve seen some changes over the years as parcel volumes have increased drastically. The company is working to adjust now to ensure customers get their packages in a timely manner.

As part of the 10-year plan, Slaughter says they will be investing in different aspects of the company. This ranges from their package processing network, upgrading retail lobby spaces, and most importantly investing in their people through scheduling, culture, and career paths.

Slaughter worked his way up to becoming the postmaster of Charleston, but he started off as an entry-level employee with USPS. As the hiring sessions begin, Slaughter encourages everyone to give them a chance.

“The postal service awarded me a lot of opportunity, a lot of job security and subsequently allowed me to progress to the point where I am now the postmaster of Charleston. So, if I can do it, I encourage everyone to do it,” Slaughter says.

Starting today, the Aiken-Summerall, Charleston, North Augusta and Bluffton Post Offices are hosting job fairs. They are looking to fill immediate openings for multiple positions and starting pay ranges from $18.92 to $19.50 an hour.

USPS officials will be at the job fairs to share information about the positions and answer any questions.

Applications are only accepted online, click here to apply.

Job fair dates and locations:

  • Thursday, September 8, 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. Aiken- Summerall Post Office 758 Silver Bluff Road Aiken SC
  • Saturday, September 10, 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. Charleston Post Office job fair will be held at: Hanahan Library 1216 Old Murray Ct Hanahan, SC 29410
  • Wednesday, September 14, 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. North Augusta Post Office 1450 Georgia Avenue North Augusta, SC 29841
  • Wednesday, September 14, 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Bluffton Post Office 25 Thurmond Way Bluffton, SC 29910

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Coroner: Shooting deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide
Crash on Hwy 501
Tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 501 in Conway, all lanes of traffic closed
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
A memorial grows outside of the home where officials said a mother and her two children were...
Funeral plans announced for Carolina Forest teacher and 2 children

Latest News

It's a less than ideal weekend forecast. A 60-70% chance of rain is expected for both Saturday...
FIRST ALERT: Few showers to end the work week, heavy rain threat arrives this weekend
Crash on Hwy 501
Tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 501 in Conway, all lanes of traffic closed
One of the first businesses to invest in this part of downtown says they're excited to see this...
Brewery owner looking forward to next phase of downtown development
.
VIDEO: City unveils plans for a completely transformed Arts and Innovation District