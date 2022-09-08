Submit a Tip
Tunnel To Towers 5K Run & Walk honoring those who lost their life during the 9/11 terrorist attacks

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk started in New York City and was held each year on the last Sunday of September.

What began with 1,500 people in 2002 is now considered by many to be one of the top 5K runs in America.

The event symbolizes Stephen Siller’s final footsteps from the foot of the Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers and pays homage to the 343 FDNY firefighters, law enforcement officers, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Proceeds from the event support the Foundation’s programs, including those benefitting first responders, and catastrophically injured service members.

This year’s race will be Saturday, September 10th at the Market Common.

You can register for the race by going to T2T.ORG and find the Myrtle Beach race tab or click the link below.

https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/MyrtleBeach/TunneltoTowers5KRunWalkMyrtleBeachSC

