Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Testimony continues in trial of man accused of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County woman

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The federal trial against a man accused of kidnapping and killing an 80-year-old Horry County woman continued Thursday.

Several witnesses testified in the case of Dominque Brand, who was accused of killing 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington last year after kidnapping her from her Nichols home in March 2021.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Prosecution: Suspect broke into 80-year-old Horry County woman’s home before kidnapping, ate frozen pizza

Elvington’s body was found laying face down behind an abandoned grocery store in Marion County.

Among those to testify was Dr. Nick Batalas, a forensic pathologist at the Medical University of South Carolina who performed Elvington’s autopsy. He noted that she died from a single gunshot wound to the head that could only be caused from a short distance.

Prosecutors also said the same type of bullet shell from a .22-caliber rifle was found in Elvington’s home after her body was found.

A special FBI agent said he obtained Google searches believed to be made by Brand for “22 long rifle” made the same day police recovered a stolen gun from Brand matching that description.

The special agent also detailed call locations from Brand over a three-day span around the time of Elvington’s death. The phone was also tracked to be near Elvington’s home the day before her family reported her missing, as well as the day her body was found.

Federal documents shown in court also linked Brand to several break-ins at Little Bethel Baptist Church in the Mullins area, where authorities said a van was stolen and found in the woods next to Elvington’s home.

The trial is set to continue Monday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach rules change in city of Myrtle Beach after Labor Day
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Coroner: Shooting deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide
Three adults and a child were hurt in this boat fire at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Cherry...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s...
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
Krystal Raven Jaworski
Judge sets over $1M bond for Myrtle Beach woman accused of possessing bomb

Latest News

VIDEO: Subject wanted for questioning in Florence armed robbery; suspects stole gun and ammunition
.
VIDEO: Florence Violent Crimes Task Force first month
.
VIDEO: Get ready for South Carolina's largest garage sale
VIDEO: No charges for North Myrtle Beach police officers involved in shooting that led to manhunt
VIDEO: No charges for North Myrtle Beach police officers involved in shooting that led to manhunt
.
VIDEO: Dominique Brand Trial - Day 2